In addition to the last minute AMDGPU fixes for Linux 5.9 that include work on the RDNA2 new GPU support and promoting Navi 12 out of the experimental status, an initial batch of fixes for AMDGPU were also sent in to DRM-Next on Wednesday in addressing early fallout from the new feature code slated for Linux 5.10.
With the window for merging new feature code to DRM-Next to make it in Linux 5.10 closed, the AMDGPU pull request issued on Wednesday is for the initial batch of fixes after landing various features in recent weeks.
The fixes for the AMDGPU (and AMDKFD/Radeon) driver code for DRM-Next/Linux 5.10 include correcting problems with AMDKFD compute initialization failures, backlight problems, eDP issues, memory clock handling fixes for Navi 1x, SR-IOV fixes, power fixes for Raven and Renoir APUs, and other fixes throughout.
The pull request outlines all of the fixes in full. One change coming in that isn't a "fix" is exposing compute unit (CU) occupancy statistics via sysfs. The change is fairly straight-forward so it's sent in still ahead of the Linux 5.10 merge window. Exposed via sysfs, user-space can see the number of compute units in use at any given moment.
Not part of this pull request but waiting until Linux 5.11 next year is AMD Van Gogh APU support. Given that they didn't try to squeeze this into DRM-Next for Linux 5.10 likely points to Van Gogh APUs not coming too early in 2021.
