AMDGPU DC's Latest 34 Patches Provide More Fixes

Another week, another code drop derived from AMD's internal driver code-base providing an updated DC display code stack.
This week's collection of 34 AMDGPU DC patches are mostly comprised of general fixes. Surprisingly no mentions of Raven Ridge (and only one patch mentioning DCN), so it's looking like at least from the display side things are calming down for those Vega+Zen APUs -- I've been running tests the past day and will have an update later today or tomorrow on the situation.
What is provided by these 34 latest display code patches are fixing multi-channel audio, addresses banding on 6-bit eDP panels with Polaris GPUs, fixes for Polaris 12 bandwidth calculations, and no longer does EDID reading during the atomic check for DP MST setups.
That's about it; the complete list of 34 patches are outlined on amd-gfx.
In case you missed it, Linux 4.17 will enable AMDGPU DC by default for all supported GPUs (rather than just Vega/Raven as was the case currently) so users will no longer need to boot with amdgpu.dc=1 for this display code stack providing HDMI/DP audio, atomic mode-setting, eventually FreeSync, and other modern display features.
