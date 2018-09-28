The red driver team has submitted their presumably last feature pull request to DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 4.20~5.0 kernel cycle. This pull does include some of the recently covered notable additions to the AMDGPU DRM driver.
This latest pull request builds off the exciting work that's already been queued in prior weeks for this next kernel version. New additions include VCN dynamic power gating (DPG) support for yet-to-be-out AMD Picasso APUs, clean-ups to the DRM scheduler code, Vega 20 support within AMDKFD, and DC display code clean-ups and fixes.
The VCN DPG support will be important for more power-savings on the Picasso hardware. The Vega 20 support for AMDKFD is also notable: while Vega 20 has been squared away within the AMDGPU DRM driver already, these AMDKFD bits are what is needed for compute/ROCm support. So with the mainline Linux 4.20~5.0 kernel, the ROCm/OpenCL driver will also be working for this highly-anticipated Vega 20 GPU that is expected to launch before year's end. Also notable with that is a recent patch that removes the requirement of PCI Express Atomics support for Vega 20 compute support.
Sadly not making it this cycle are the new generic DRM bits for Adaptive-Sync / VRR / FreeSync that were recently revised by AMD. Hopefully it will all get squared-up for the next kernel cycle.
This latest batch of feature patches is listed in full via this pull request.
