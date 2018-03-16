AMDGPU / ATI 18.0.1 X.Org DDX Driver Releases, Fixes Infinite Loop & Crashes
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 16 March 2018 at 08:01 AM EDT. 3 Comments
RADEON --
Michel Dänzer of AMD issued bug-fix updates on Thursday for the xf86-video-ati and xf86-video-amdgpu DDX drivers.

Just two weeks after the AMDGPU 18.0 X.Org driver release as the first version under their new year-based versioning scheme, the 18.0.1 bug-fix release is out. The xf86-video-amdgpu 18.0.1 DDX update fixes a potential infinite loop after a xorg-server reset in some configurations, Xorg crashing when multiple primary screens are configured, and using the TearFree feature could trigger Pixman library debugging spew.

These couple fixes by Michel are now available via xf86-video-amdgpu 18.0.1.

Also out is the xf86-video-ati 18.0.1 DDX for those using the Radeon DRM driver on older GPUs. The bug fixes in this release include the Xorg process crashing on multiple primary screens and TearFree causing debug spew in Pixman.
3 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
The Big AMDKFD Change Set For Linux 4.17 Has Been Submitted
AMDGPU Has More WattMan Improvements & Power Profiling For Linux 4.17
Many AMDGPU DC Fixes Heading Into Linux 4.16
AMDVLK Open-Source Radeon Driver Arrives With Vulkan 1.1 Support
xf86-video-ati 18.0 X.Org Driver Released
Latest AMDKFD Kernel Patches For Radeon dGPU VM Support
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.17 Will Be Another Exciting Kernel Cycle
GNOME 3.28 Is Being Released This Next Week With Many Features & Improvements
With Vulkan 1.1 It's Technically Possible To Write A Pure Wayland Compositor
AMD Secure Processor & Ryzen Chipsets Reportedly Vulnerable To Exploit
Debian 9.4 Stretch Released
Windows 10 Spring Update Bringing WSL Unix Sockets Support, OpenSSH / Curl / Tar Support