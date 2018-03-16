Michel Dänzer of AMD issued bug-fix updates on Thursday for the xf86-video-ati and xf86-video-amdgpu DDX drivers.
Just two weeks after the AMDGPU 18.0 X.Org driver release as the first version under their new year-based versioning scheme, the 18.0.1 bug-fix release is out. The xf86-video-amdgpu 18.0.1 DDX update fixes a potential infinite loop after a xorg-server reset in some configurations, Xorg crashing when multiple primary screens are configured, and using the TearFree feature could trigger Pixman library debugging spew.
These couple fixes by Michel are now available via xf86-video-amdgpu 18.0.1.
Also out is the xf86-video-ati 18.0.1 DDX for those using the Radeon DRM driver on older GPUs. The bug fixes in this release include the Xorg process crashing on multiple primary screens and TearFree causing debug spew in Pixman.
