AMD Volleys Third Revision To Sensor Fusion Hub Linux Driver

One of the letdowns of the forthcoming Linux 5.6 kernel is that AMD's long-awaited Sensor Fusion Hub "SFH" open-source driver wasn't ready in time for merging this cycle, but it continues moving forward with hopes of seeing it in Linux 5.7.
The AMD Sensor Fusion Hub driver for supporting the accelerometer and gyroscopic sensors along with other possible sensors on modern AMD Ryzen laptops was published in early January and then revised again a few weeks later. Now after going through more code review, the third version of the AMD SFH Linux driver is available for review and testing.
Today's newest code drop of amd-sfh-hid by AMD's Sandeep Singh has more code fixes and splitting out of DebugFS support into a separate patch. This driver is important for improving the Linux experience on higher-end AMD Ryzen laptops.
Those wanting to test the AMD SFH driver ahead of it being mainlined in the months ahead can find the v3 patches here with the nearly twenty five hundred lines of new kernel code.
