AMD Announces The Ryzen 3000XT Series
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 16 June 2020 at 09:11 AM EDT. 26 Comments
AMD --
After weeks of rumors, AMD today officially confirmed the existence of the Ryzen 3000XT series.

The Ryzen 3000XT remains Zen 2 based desktop processor but with higher base/boost clock frequencies in posing more fierce competition against Intel's recent Comet Lake processors. The XT Series is comprised of the Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, and Ryzen 5 3600XT processors.

AMD says the Ryzen 9 3900XT offers about 4% better single-threaded performance over the Ryzen 3000 series. The Ryzen 9 3900XT has a 3.8GHz base frequency and 4.7GHz boost frequency while will retail for $499 USD.

These AMD Ryzen 3000XT processors will begin shipping on 7 July. Stay tuned to Phoronix for Linux benchmarks on these new CPUs at a later date.

All of the new XT CPU specs can be found at AMD.com.
