AMD PMC Updates, Intel Alder Lake HID, Gigabyte-WMI Patches Land In Linux 5.14
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 29 July 2021 at 05:46 AM EDT. Add A Comment
While solidly into the "fixes" stage of Linux 5.14 kernel development, the x86 platform driver pull request this week -- which has already been merged to mainline -- does have some new additions worth mentioning.

Merged into the Linux 5.14 development code yesterday was a batch of platform-drivers-x86 changes. This time around there are some "fixes" that may be of interest to some users/readers:

- The AMD PMC driver is seeing the improvements to help in debugging S0ix power states around the s0ix counters and SMU metrics. It's picked up now rather than having to wait until the 5.15 kernel.

- The AMD PMC driver also picked up a new ID used for future controllers, initially with forthcoming "Yellow Carp" hardware.

- The Intel HID driver has added the necessary Alder Lake device ID.

- The Gigabyte-WMI driver now supports the Gigabyte B550 Aorus Elite v2 motherboard.

- The think-lmi driver with support for configuring ThinkPad BIOS from within Linux now has pending_reboot support, which is needed around handling of changes to the BIOS that require the system to reboot before the changes are applied.

These changes have been merged ahead of Linux 5.14-rc4 this weekend.
