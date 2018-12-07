AMD Adding New Vega 10 & Vega 20 IDs To Their Linux Driver

While we are looking forward to AMD's next-gen Navi architecture in 2019, it looks like the Vega family may be getting bigger soon.Hot off finishing up the Radeon RX 590 Linux support as their new Polaris refresh, it looks like another Vega 20 part may be in the pipeline as well as multiple new Vega 10 SKUs.Friday afternoon patches to the company's RadeonSI Mesa and AMDKFD/AMDGPU kernel drivers reveal some new PCI IDs. On top of the five "Vega 20" PCI IDs already part of the Linux driver, a 0x66A4 ID is being added. So far AMD has just announced the Radeon Instinct MI50 and MI60 accelerators as being built off Vega 20 with no consumer parts at this time. As with most new product generations, it doesn't necessarily mean AMD will be launching 5~6 Vega 20 products, but sometimes PCI IDs are reserved for pre-production hardware, the possibility of expanding the product line in the future, etc.On the Vega 10 front meanwhile they are adding six new PCI IDs... The new Vega 10 PCI IDs being added are. These Vega 10 PCI IDs are new and not part of the previous batch of Vega 10 parts supported by the Linux drivers. The only other references I could find to these PCI IDs were that a macOS Mojave update recently added in these IDs too and then some of these IDs having just been part of GPUOpen's listings of GFX9 parts.The Linux patches today only add in these new PCI IDs with no other changes. It also looks like no other changes will be required for any new products as these patches are also CC'ed for back-porting to the stable branches of the Linux kernel and Mesa.

So it's looking like some new AMD Vega products could be coming down the pipeline in the new year.