AMD Delivers Many Fixes For Polaris GPUs On Linux - Finally Enables ZeroRPM Fan Mode
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 16 October 2020 at 06:34 AM EDT. 17 Comments
RADEON --
It seems AMD's Linux graphics driver team is firing with precision on all cylinders these days. Not only have they been working on timely support for the Radeon RX 6000 "RDNA 2" / "Big Navi" Linux driver support ahead of the official launch and have the initial code already upstreamed in Linux 5.9, but they've even been going back with a number of fixes for older graphics processors.

In recent months they have been making a number of improvements for older GPUs including the likes of improving the GCN 1.0/1.1 state on the AMDGPU DRM driver and new back-end LLVM targets for older GPUs stemming from some sort of internal code audit, among other fixes. The latest now to mark this work on their older hardware is a set of forty patches to start the day for Polaris GPUs.

A batch of 40 patches were sent out in the early hours of the day with quite a number of fixes and many commits citing outright corrections to the existing code. With these 40 Linux kernel driver patches there is a fix for screen flickering experienced under some multi-display setups, a memory clock switch is enabled for multi-synced displays, there is a reduction in idle power for multi-display setups, and other code alignments with Windows.


Oh yeah, the code also finally enables the ZeroRPM fan feature on Linux for Polaris graphics cards. The ZeroRPM mode supported by some AMD Radeon graphics cards allows a quieter mode of operation and shutting off the graphics card fan under some conditions namely under idle or light load. Now this feature should be working under Linux for Polaris GPUs on capable graphics cards.

All of these corrections and many multiple display minded improvements are available for testing via the mailing list. Assuming no issues come up, this will likely be material for the Linux 5.11 kernel in early 2021.
17 Comments
Related News
AMD Adds New AMDGPU LLVM Targets For Older GPUs In Cleanup
AMD Renoir On Linux Could Soon See Lower Power Consumption During Video Playback
AMDGPU Linux Kernel Driver Support Posted For The "Dimgrey Cavefish"
Radeon Software for Linux 20.40 Released With RX 5300 Series Support
RADV's ACO Back-End Can Be A Massive Win For Vulkan Compute - Not Just Gaming
AMDGPU Gets A Big Batch Of Fixes For Its New Driver Code Coming In Linux 5.10
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Makes Up Roughly 10.5% Of The Linux Kernel
CUPS Printing System Open-Source Development Has Seemingly Dried Up
PowerPC 601 Support Being Retired In Linux 5.10 - The First 32-bit PowerPC CPU
Linux 5.9 Released With Initial AMD RDNA 2 GPU Enablement, Other New Hardware Support
EXT4 "Fast Commits" Coming For Big Performance Boost In Ordered Mode
AMD Ryzen 5000 Series (Zen 3) Linux Expectations - Should Be Good But No "Znver3" Compiler Yet
There Are Many Changes To Look Forward To With The Linux 5.10 Kernel
KDE Plasma 5.20 Released With Better Wayland Support, Many New Features