Earlier this year with v21.02 Alpha, 7-Zip added initial Linux support upstream at long last. Out this week is now version 21.02 alpha that continues to refine the Linux support while also now punctually publishing the source code too.
7-Zip 21.01 Alpha added official Linux support where as up to now Linux users mainly have been left to the p7zip alternative.
7-Zip 21.02 Alpha was issued on Thursday and continues refining the Linux support while still having Windows and macOS support too. The source code is also now published in-step with the new binaries. However, the 7-Zip sources still lack a nice build system so it's not straight-forward yet for Linux users to easily build this on your system for your compression/de-compression needs.
7-Zip 21.02 is delivering much faster LZMA/LZMA2 decompression in the ARM64 version on macOS and Linux by as much as 20~60% faster than previous versions. This new 7-Zip version also better deals with UTF-8 filenames and has improvements to its ZIP / TAR / NSIS code.
Downloads and additional information on 7-Zip 21.02 Alpha via SourceForge.
