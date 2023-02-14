Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
X.Org Drivers Updated For Old Trident & S3 Graphics
The xf86-video-s3virge v1.11.1 driver was released on Monday for enabling X.Org user-space mode-setting with the old S3 VIRGE, VIRGE DX, GX, GX2, MX, MX+, and VX chipsets as well as the Trio3D and Tri3D/2X hardware.
It's been four years since the prior release of xf86-video-s3virge and in that time just a handful of patches have come about... Fixing some compiler warnings, switching to XZ tarballs rather than Bzip2, and some minor documentation fixes. Plus support for building the driver against X.Org Server 1.20 and newer. It's been years already since the X.Org Server 1.20 release and so anyone using this S3 VIRGE X.Org driver is likely far from using upstream software. In any case, X.Org release wrangler Alan Coopersmith at Oracle issued the new v1.11.1 release to offer compatibility for this driver with the current X.Org Server.
Alan Coopersmith also released xf86-video-trident 1.4. This Trident graphics driver update is needed for compatibility with X.Org Server 21.1 series and newer plus a variety of different fixes. At least with this Trident DDX update are more fixes than on the xf86-video-s3virge side, but for the most part are just small and random fixes along with some code restructuring/renaming.