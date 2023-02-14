X.Org Drivers Updated For Old Trident & S3 Graphics

14 February 2023
New releases of the xf86-video-trident and xf86-video-s3virge X.Org drivers are now available for those still rocking out to old Trident and S3 graphics hardware.

The xf86-video-s3virge v1.11.1 driver was released on Monday for enabling X.Org user-space mode-setting with the old S3 VIRGE, VIRGE DX, GX, GX2, MX, MX+, and VX chipsets as well as the Trio3D and Tri3D/2X hardware.

S3 ViRGE


It's been four years since the prior release of xf86-video-s3virge and in that time just a handful of patches have come about... Fixing some compiler warnings, switching to XZ tarballs rather than Bzip2, and some minor documentation fixes. Plus support for building the driver against X.Org Server 1.20 and newer. It's been years already since the X.Org Server 1.20 release and so anyone using this S3 VIRGE X.Org driver is likely far from using upstream software. In any case, X.Org release wrangler Alan Coopersmith at Oracle issued the new v1.11.1 release to offer compatibility for this driver with the current X.Org Server.

Alan Coopersmith also released xf86-video-trident 1.4. This Trident graphics driver update is needed for compatibility with X.Org Server 21.1 series and newer plus a variety of different fixes. At least with this Trident DDX update are more fixes than on the xf86-video-s3virge side, but for the most part are just small and random fixes along with some code restructuring/renaming.
