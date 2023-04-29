sudo & su Being Rewritten In Rust For Memory Safety

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 29 April 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT.
With the financial backing of Amazon Web Services, sudo and su are being rewritten in the Rust programming language in order to increase the memory safety for the widely relied upon software.

A team from Ferrous Systems and Tweede Golf with financial support from AWS have begun rewriting su and sudo in Rust to further enhance Linux/open-source security.

sudo-rs


Details on this effort can be found via memorysafety.org. The in-development Rust code can be found via sudo-rs on GitHub. The milestone page outlines their plans and goals for the effort.
