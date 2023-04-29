Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
sudo & su Being Rewritten In Rust For Memory Safety
A team from Ferrous Systems and Tweede Golf with financial support from AWS have begun rewriting su and sudo in Rust to further enhance Linux/open-source security.
Details on this effort can be found via memorysafety.org. The in-development Rust code can be found via sudo-rs on GitHub. The milestone page outlines their plans and goals for the effort.