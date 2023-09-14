sdl12-compat 1.2.66 Gets More Games/Software Working On This SDL2 Portability Layer

The sdl12-compat project is an interesting effort to allow for aging software and games targeting the SDL 1.2 APIs to work atop this compatibility layer so it in turn runs atop the SDL2 libraries. With the sdl12-compat 1.2.66 release more games and other software are now successfully working on this library.

Some software now known to be working with today's release of sdl12-compat 1.2.66 includes:
Trine
Mark of the Ninja
Hyperspace Delivery Boy
SDLmm C++ binding
libsdl-perl

This is great news so the software continues to work well atop modern Linux desktops.

X2


The sdl12-compat update also has a number of bug fixes, corrected API use, reworked the screen surface implementation to be more like the real SDL 1.2 library, and other quirks.

More details on the sdl12-compat 1.2.66 release via GitHub.
