sdl12-compat 1.2.66 Gets More Games/Software Working On This SDL2 Portability Layer

Trine

Mark of the Ninja

Hyperspace Delivery Boy

SDLmm C++ binding

libsdl-perl

The sdl12-compat project is an interesting effort to allow for aging software and games targeting the SDL 1.2 APIs to work atop this compatibility layer so it in turn runs atop the SDL2 libraries. With the sdl12-compat 1.2.66 release more games and other software are now successfully working on this library.Some software now known to be working with today's release of sdl12-compat 1.2.66 includes:This is great news so the software continues to work well atop modern Linux desktops.