sdl12-compat Gets More Games Working For This SDL1-On-SDL2 Compatibility Layer

18 May 2023
The sdl12-compat project that implements the SDL 1.2 API/ABI atop SDL 2.x interfaces for better game compatibility on modern Linux systems is out today with a new pre-release.

The sdl12-compat project continues to move along as this compatibility layer for binary and source compatibility of the once very common SDL 1.2 interfaces but implemented underneath by SDL 2.0. This is just intended to enhance the experience of running older games that are no longer maintained or unlikely to see SDL2 ports so that they can continue running well on modern environments. This project has already proven capable of running many older games now with this SDL1.2-on-SDL2 layer.

With this morning's pre-release of sdl12-compat 1.2.62 as a test version ahead of sdl12-compat 1.2.64, there are more games now known to be working. The latest games seeing support include:

- Maelstrom
- Quake 2 XP
- boswars
- pink-pony
- Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri (the 22-year-old binaries from Loki!)
- xrick
- grafx2
- MLT
- tuxfootball
- freedroid

This pre-release has a number of bug fixes, supports creating surfaces with a specified pixel depth, better YUV overlay compatibility, better SDL event thread compatibility, better SDL load WAV function compatibility, and other improvements.

Old Linux gaming


Downloads and more details on this new sdl12-compat pre-release via the project's GitHub repo.
