openSUSE Leap 15.6 Now Planned To Provide More Time For ALP
It's been determined that there will be an openSUSE Leap 15.6 release and is expected to be released in early June 2024 and to go EOL by end of year 2025. In turn this will allow significantly more time for their ALP-based successor to openSUSE Leap 15 to be developed. As with the prior point releases, openSUSE Leap 15.6 will be a relatively minor update over the imminent Leap 15.5 release.
More details on the decision to go ahead with an openSUSE Leap 15.6 cycle can be found on news.opensuse.org. OpenSUSE Leap 15.5 is expected for release tomorrow, 7 June.