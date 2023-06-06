openSUSE Leap 15.6 Now Planned To Provide More Time For ALP

Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 6 June 2023 at 09:30 AM EDT. 1 Comment
SUSE
The soon-to-be-released openSUSE Leap 15.5 was going to be the last of the openSUSE Leap 15 series, but now openSUSE/SUSE has decided there will be an openSUSE Leap 15.6 release to allow additional time for their Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP) to be developed.

It's been determined that there will be an openSUSE Leap 15.6 release and is expected to be released in early June 2024 and to go EOL by end of year 2025. In turn this will allow significantly more time for their ALP-based successor to openSUSE Leap 15 to be developed. As with the prior point releases, openSUSE Leap 15.6 will be a relatively minor update over the imminent Leap 15.5 release.


More details on the decision to go ahead with an openSUSE Leap 15.6 cycle can be found on news.opensuse.org. OpenSUSE Leap 15.5 is expected for release tomorrow, 7 June.
1 Comment
Related News
openSUSE Aeon & openSUSE Kalpa Announced For MicroOS Desktop Spins
Updated SUSE ALP Prototype Focuses On Confidential Computing
openSUSE Tumbleweed Sets Great Example With x86-64-v3 HWCAPS
openSUSE Tumbleweed Rolls Out Optional x86-64-v3 Optimized Packages
openSUSE Leap 15.5 Beta Released For Testing
openSUSE Making It Easier To Install H.264 Codec Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
System76 Virgo Aims To Be The Quietest Yet Most Performant Linux Laptop
XFS Metadata Corruption On Linux 6.3 Tracked Down To One Missing One-Line Patch
Red Hat To Stop Shipping LibreOffice In Future RHEL, Limiting Fedora LO Involvement
System76's Coreboot Open Firmware Manages To Disable Intel ME For Raptor Lake
Vulkan 1.3.251 Released With One New Extension Worked On By Valve, Nintendo & Others
Linux 6.4-rc4 Released As A "Fairly Normal" Release
NVIDIA R535 Linux Beta Brings New Vulkan Extensions, DMA-BUF v4 Wayland Protocol
Linux 6.3.5 Released With XFS Metadata Corruption Fix