Libva 2.20 Released For Video Acceleration API

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 9 October 2023 at 06:03 AM EDT. 2 Comments
MULTIMEDIA
Libva 2.20 was released today as the newest update to this common Video Acceleration API (VA-API) library that sits in front of the various hardware-specific VA-API driver implementations.

Libva 2.20 drops a number of outdated code paths, improves documentation, Q416 fourcc (three-plane 16-bit YUV 4:4:4) support, VA-API handling for JPEG adds support for cropping and partial decode, and a variety of other old / legacy / outdated code paths were removed.
- va: drop no longer applicable vaGetDriverNames check
- va: remove unreachable "DRIVER BUG"
- x11/dri2: limit the array handling to avoid out of range access
- va/backend: document the vaGetDriver* APIs
- va/backend: annotate vafool as deprecated
- win32: remove duplicate adapter_luid entry
- va: Added Q416 fourcc (three-plane 16-bit YUV 4:4:4)
- trace: fix minor issue about printf data type and value range
- jpeg: add support for crop and partial decode
- trace: Unlock mutex before return
- trace: Add trace for vaExportSurfaceHandle
- av1: Revise offsets comments for av1 encode
- va: Add new VADecodeErrorType to indicate the reset happended in the driver.
- drm: limit the array size to avoid out of range
- va: fix:set driver number to be zero if vaGetDriverNames failed
- va: fix:don't leak driver names, when override is set
- win32: Only print win32 driver messages in DEBUG builds
- va: Add vendor string on va_TraceInitialize
- va: remove legacy code paths
- drm: remove no longer used helpers
- x11: remove legacy code paths
- x11: allow disabling DRI3 via LIBVA_DRI3_DISABLE env var
- x11: implement vaGetDriverNames
- va/x11/va_nvctrl: remove some dead code
- va/x11/va_fglrx: remove some dead code
- va: optimize code of getting driver name for all protocols/os(wayland,x11,drm,win32,android)

Downloads and more details on all of the libva 2.20 changes for VA-API can be found via Intel's GitHub.
