Libva 2.20 Released For Video Acceleration API

- va: drop no longer applicable vaGetDriverNames check

- va: remove unreachable "DRIVER BUG"

- x11/dri2: limit the array handling to avoid out of range access

- va/backend: document the vaGetDriver* APIs

- va/backend: annotate vafool as deprecated

- win32: remove duplicate adapter_luid entry

- va: Added Q416 fourcc (three-plane 16-bit YUV 4:4:4)

- trace: fix minor issue about printf data type and value range

- jpeg: add support for crop and partial decode

- trace: Unlock mutex before return

- trace: Add trace for vaExportSurfaceHandle

- av1: Revise offsets comments for av1 encode

- va: Add new VADecodeErrorType to indicate the reset happended in the driver.

- drm: limit the array size to avoid out of range

- va: fix:set driver number to be zero if vaGetDriverNames failed

- va: fix:don't leak driver names, when override is set

- win32: Only print win32 driver messages in DEBUG builds

- va: Add vendor string on va_TraceInitialize

- va: remove legacy code paths

- drm: remove no longer used helpers

- x11: remove legacy code paths

- x11: allow disabling DRI3 via LIBVA_DRI3_DISABLE env var

- x11: implement vaGetDriverNames

- va/x11/va_nvctrl: remove some dead code

- va/x11/va_fglrx: remove some dead code

- va: optimize code of getting driver name for all protocols/os(wayland,x11,drm,win32,android)

Libva 2.20 was released today as the newest update to this common Video Acceleration API (VA-API) library that sits in front of the various hardware-specific VA-API driver implementations.Libva 2.20 drops a number of outdated code paths, improves documentation, Q416 fourcc (three-plane 16-bit YUV 4:4:4) support, VA-API handling for JPEG adds support for cropping and partial decode, and a variety of other old / legacy / outdated code paths were removed.Downloads and more details on all of the libva 2.20 changes for VA-API can be found via Intel's GitHub