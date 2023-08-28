libavif 1.0 Released With Stable ABI, Experimental AV2 Support

The Alliance For Open Media has released libavif 1.0, the reference library for the AV1 Image File Format (AVIF) with image encode and decode support.Libavif is the portable C implementation for the AVIF image format that is based on the AV1 video codec. Libavif continues to support AV1 codecs via libaom, dav1d, libgav1, rav1e, and SVT-AV1 for various encode and decode options.With today declaring libavif 1.0, the application binary interface (ABI) is now deemed stable for some time to help ease adoption around this AVIF library.

The libavif 1.0 release also adds clli metadata read and write support, improved handling around animated AVIF image sequences, experimental API for progressive AVIF encoding, a new API to handle multi-threaded YUV to RGB color conversion, experimental AV2 support that can be enabled via new compilation flags, and a variety of other changes. AV2 is the next-gen successor to AV1.Downloads and more details on today's libavif 1.0 reference library and avifenc encoder and avifdec decoders via GitHub