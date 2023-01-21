Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
helloSystem 0.8 Released As macOS Inspired FreeBSD Desktop OS
The helloSystem 0.8 release continues to focus on being a desktop OS catering to simplicity, elegance, and usability. With the v0.8 release they have re-based against FreeBSD 13.1-RELEASE, improves its launch command, pre-installs the VirtualBox Guest Additions for a better Oracle VM VirtualBox user experience, improved handling for MIDI controllers, initial support for launching some AppImage files using the launch command, and support for recent Intel graphics like Gen12/Xe Tigerlake using the DRM kernel module ported over from Linux 5.10.
helloSystem 0.8
With helloSystem 0.8 there is also various user interface improvements, "force quit application" support in the system menu, and a wide range of other desktop infrastructure and UI tooling. The helloSystem operating system is also now shipping with Trojita as its email client, GPU acceleration is enabled for WebEngine-based browsers like Falkon, there is a new "Processes" utility, and a wide range of fixes throughout the platform.
Downloads and more details on helloSystem 0.8 via GitHub.