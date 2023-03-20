curl 8.0 Released To Celebrate Project's 25th Birthday

20 March 2023
The open-source cURL project providing the widely-used curl CLI program for downloading of data across numerous network protoocols along with its associated library is celebrating 25 years of the project. As part of the celebrations, curl 8.0 was released today.

Curl 8.0 is available today to mark the official 25th birthday for this widely-used open-source software. There is no API/ABI breakage with curl 8.0 but the major version bump was done to celebrate this major milestone and make the version number more manageable.

The cURL project is celebrating its 25th birthday.


Curl 8.0 though does include addressing six new vulnerabilities. Curl 8.0 is also the first curl release to drop support for building on systems lacking a working 64-bit data type. Curl 8.0+ now requires that "long long" or an equivalent exists. Plus there is a wide variety of bug fixes to round out the curl 8.0 birthday release.

More details on the curl 8.0 release via the release announcement by curl lead developer Daniel Stenberg.
