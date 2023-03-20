curl 8.0 Released To Celebrate Project's 25th Birthday

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

The open-source cURL project providing the widely-used curl CLI program for downloading of data across numerous network protoocols along with its associated library is celebrating 25 years of the project. As part of the celebrations, curl 8.0 was released today.Curl 8.0 is available today to mark the official 25th birthday for this widely-used open-source software. There is no API/ABI breakage with curl 8.0 but the major version bump was done to celebrate this major milestone and make the version number more manageable.



