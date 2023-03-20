Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
curl 8.0 Released To Celebrate Project's 25th Birthday
Curl 8.0 is available today to mark the official 25th birthday for this widely-used open-source software. There is no API/ABI breakage with curl 8.0 but the major version bump was done to celebrate this major milestone and make the version number more manageable.
Curl 8.0 though does include addressing six new vulnerabilities. Curl 8.0 is also the first curl release to drop support for building on systems lacking a working 64-bit data type. Curl 8.0+ now requires that "long long" or an equivalent exists. Plus there is a wide variety of bug fixes to round out the curl 8.0 birthday release.
More details on the curl 8.0 release via the release announcement by curl lead developer Daniel Stenberg.