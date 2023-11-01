XWayland Rootful HiDPI Support Under Review

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 13 November 2023 at 06:38 AM EST. 3 Comments
Following the recent talk of XWayland's rootful mode becoming more useful, Red Hat's Olivier Fourdan has continued enhancing the XWayland rootful support. Last week he opened up the merge request for adding HiDPI support to this mode.

While XWayland is commonly used for running legacy X11 games/applications in the "rootless" mode for running a single window on a Wayland desktop, XWayland can also act in rootful mode to in effect be able to run an entire legacy desktop within the XWayland window.

Fourdan has published a second part of his blog post that outlines running an entire X11 desktop with XWayland. This XWayland rootful mode can also be run full-screen too if so desired.

He also went on to outline how XWayland's HiDPI and fractional scaling still isn't in good shape. But that is being changed. Last week he opened this Xserver pull request for adding HiDPI support to XWayland rootful mode. That code is still undergoing review/discussion.

Olivier's XWayland rootful desktop


Those wishing to learn more about the XWayland rootful mode can do so via Olivier's blog.
