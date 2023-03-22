XWayland 23.1 Released With High Resolution Scroll Wheel, DMA-BUF v4 Feedback

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 22 March 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT. 1 Comment
WAYLAND
Coincidentally landing on GNOME 44 release day is also XWayland 23.1, the newest version of this portion of the X.Org Server code that allows legacy X11 client applications/games to run atop Wayland environments. With XWayland 23.1 comes a number of shiny new features to continue to enhance the X11 experience on Wayland.

Red Hat engineer Olivier Fourdan organized the XWayland 23.1 release that is now out in time for appearing on the likes of the upcoming Fedora Workstation 38. XWayland 23.1 is quite a worthwhile update with support for high resolution scroll wheel support, DMA-BUF v4 feedback support, skipping GLAMOR with the Mesa Softpipe driver, fixing GBM for drivers without explicit modifier support, using Wayland/XDG output names for RandR, and many more lower-level changes to the XWayland code. While the traditional X.Org Server code rarely sees much new work today, there is still a healthy amount of code churn on the XWayland side with continuing to support legacy applications and games on Wayland compositors.

XWayland 23.1


For end-users having high resolution scroll-wheel support is one of the most exciting changes with XWayland 23.1. The updated DMA-BUF feedback support though is important too as moving ahead will allow for scanout modifiers to be delivered from Wayland compositors to X11 applications/games.

Rounding out XWayland 23.1 are various fixes and other minor updates. The very brief XWayland 23.1 release announcement can be read on the X.Org mailing list.
1 Comment
Related News
Labwc 0.6.2 Released For Openbox-Inspired Wayland Compositor
NVIDIA Improving wlroots For Better Dual-GPU Gaming Performance
XWayland 23.1 Aims For Release In March With New Features
Sway & wl-roots Land Support For Wayland Fractional Scaling
libdisplay-info Marks Its First Release To Reduce EDID/DisplayID Parsing Fragmentation
labwc 0.6.1 Released For Window-Stacking Wayland Compositor
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Thunder Bay Is Officially Canceled, Linux Driver Code To Be Removed
Linux Kernel Networking Driver Development Impacted By Russian Sanctions
Still Have A Use For Adobe Flash? Ruffle Is Working To Safely Emulate It In Rust
Linux 6.4 AMD Graphics Driver Picking Up New Power Features For The Steam Deck
Linux 6.4 Looking To Drop The SLOB Memory Allocator
Fedora 38 Beta Released With Many Exciting Updates
Codon Looks Very Promising For Super-Fast Python Code
Steam Deck Goes On Sale For Steam's Spring Sale