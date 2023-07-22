Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
WineConf Likely Over But There May Be A Proton / Gaming Developer Conference
Wine project leader Alexandre Julliard noted that there have been no plans drafted for WineConf 2023 in part because of Jeremy White retiring and CodeWeavers now an employee ownership trust. No one stepped up to organize a WineConf this year that in the past had been organized in part by White.
Attendance meanwhile at WineConf 2022 was lower and when organizing a Wine meeting at FOSDEM this year in Brussels, there was minimal attendance. Or as Julliard put it, "no one showed up."
WineConf has been a regularly hosted Wine developer conference since 2003.
Thus the viability of future WineConfs is in question. Alexandre Juliard does raise the prospect though that perhaps there would be more interest in a conference around Valve's Proton downstream of Wine that powers Steam Play or some other more-focused Wine developer conference like around gaming. But he also questions whether developers still even want to travel to conferences anymore in this post-pandemic world.
Alexandre Julliard began soliciting feedback yesterday on the mailing list while so far no one has chimed in on the interest around future Wine conferences.