WineConf Likely Over But There May Be A Proton / Gaming Developer Conference

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 22 July 2023 at 06:22 AM EDT. 4 Comments
WINE
WineConf as what had been the regularly hosted Wine developer conference for this open-source project devoted to running Windows games/applications on Linux and other platforms is likely over. Due to dwindling attendance and no one stepping up to organize the next WineConf, the developer conference is on hiatus but in place there may end up being something like a Proton conference in the future.

Wine project leader Alexandre Julliard noted that there have been no plans drafted for WineConf 2023 in part because of Jeremy White retiring and CodeWeavers now an employee ownership trust. No one stepped up to organize a WineConf this year that in the past had been organized in part by White.

Attendance meanwhile at WineConf 2022 was lower and when organizing a Wine meeting at FOSDEM this year in Brussels, there was minimal attendance. Or as Julliard put it, "no one showed up."

WineConf logo
WineConf has been a regularly hosted Wine developer conference since 2003.


Thus the viability of future WineConfs is in question. Alexandre Juliard does raise the prospect though that perhaps there would be more interest in a conference around Valve's Proton downstream of Wine that powers Steam Play or some other more-focused Wine developer conference like around gaming. But he also questions whether developers still even want to travel to conferences anymore in this post-pandemic world.

Alexandre Julliard began soliciting feedback yesterday on the mailing list while so far no one has chimed in on the interest around future Wine conferences.
4 Comments
Related News
Wine 8.13 Released With Three Dozen Bugs Fixed
Wine-Based Hangover 8.11 Begins Integrating FEX Emulator Support
Wine 8.12 Released With Additional Wayland Enablement
Wine Begins Preparations For Reorganizing & Cleaning Up Its Direct3D Code
Wine-Staging 8.11 Brings Performance Improvements, Registering URL Protocol Handlers
Wine 8.11 Brings Various Improvements For Windows Apps On Linux
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AlmaLinux No Longer Aims For 1:1 Compatibility With RHEL
Btrfs Deprecating Its Integrity Checker Tool
New Linux Kernel Code Works On APIC "Decrapification", Suggests Dropping x86 32-bit
Linux 6.6 Will Make It Easy To Disable IO_uring System-Wide
CentOS Project Promotes They Are "Open To All"
COSMIC Desktop Implements Fractional Scaling, Wallpaper Settings
GTK Support For macOS Potentially Moving Back To "Best Effort" Approach
Arch Linux Installer Archinstall 2.6 Preparing New Features