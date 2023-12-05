Wine Wayland Driver Lands Mouselook Support, Relative Cursor Motion

Friday's release of Wine 8.22 is expected to be the last bi-weekly feature release before shifting focus to the code freeze and making Wine 9.0 ready for release in early 2024. It's coming down to the finish line how much more Wine Wayland driver functionality will be merged in time.

A few days ago Wine Wayland's Vulkan support evolved into a usable state while today "part 11" of the Wine Wayland enablement was merged. This 11th set of Wine Wayland driver patches is for mouselook support, including wiring up ClipCursor and relative motion events. The relative mouse cursor support in particular is important for first person shooters and other games.

More details on this latest Wine Wayland code to be merged upstream can be found via this MR. As with the other Wine Wayland work, it's being carried out by Collabora's Alexandros Frantzis.

Opened today is also another merge request for the Wine Wayland driver with that change-set intended to apply surface configuration during Vulkan presentation. This fixes some games running that they resize the area as they become full-screen.
