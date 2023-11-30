Wine Wayland Driver's Vulkan Support Is Now Usable

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 30 November 2023 at 10:16 AM EST. 4 Comments
The third and final part of the Vulkan enablement code for allowing Vulkan API graphics use within the Wine Wayland driver has been merged to Wine Git.

There's been Vulkan support being worked on for Wine Wayland that was split into three sets of patches. The final portion of this work by Collabora's Alexandros Frantzis has now been merged -- meaning Vulkan use by Windows software (or going Direct3D to Vulkan) running on Linux within a Wayland native environment is now do-able.

However, mouse not all games will be working properly yet until additional mouse functionality is implemented:
"With this MR you can start enjoying some of your games with the Wayland driver (either directly with Vulkan or with a D3D->Vulkan translation). Please note, however, that we don't currently support what's needed for mouselook (you will currently get erratic view movement), so most first-person 3D games are not playable yet."

See the merge for more details. With the Wine 9.0 feature freeze quickly approaching it remains to be seen if any more of the Wine Wayland code will make it in time for this next stable Wine release due out in early 2024.
