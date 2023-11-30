Happy Holidays! If you enjoy all the original Linux hardware reviews and open-source news content on Phoronix, consider joining Phoronix Premium this holiday season. For Black Friday / Cyber Monday, there is a cyber week special to go premium and enjoy an ad-free experience, native dark mode, and multi-page articles presented on a single page.
Wine Wayland Driver's Vulkan Support Is Now Usable
There's been Vulkan support being worked on for Wine Wayland that was split into three sets of patches. The final portion of this work by Collabora's Alexandros Frantzis has now been merged -- meaning Vulkan use by Windows software (or going Direct3D to Vulkan) running on Linux within a Wayland native environment is now do-able.
However, mouse not all games will be working properly yet until additional mouse functionality is implemented:
"With this MR you can start enjoying some of your games with the Wayland driver (either directly with Vulkan or with a D3D->Vulkan translation). Please note, however, that we don't currently support what's needed for mouselook (you will currently get erratic view movement), so most first-person 3D games are not playable yet."
See the merge for more details. With the Wine 9.0 feature freeze quickly approaching it remains to be seen if any more of the Wine Wayland code will make it in time for this next stable Wine release due out in early 2024.