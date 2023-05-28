Wine-Staging 8.9 Ships With The Very Latest VKD3D Code

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 28 May 2023 at 06:20 AM EDT. 14 Comments
WINE
Following the release of Wine 8.9 on Friday for enabling Windows games and applications to run on Linux, Wine-Staging 8.9 is now available for this more testing/development-focused flavor of Wine that more liberally picks up in-development patches.

Wine-Staging 8.9 represents just under 500 patches over upstream Wine. The 499 patch count follows a number of NTDLL patches having been upstreamed over the past two weeks for Wine 8.9.

There are a few NTDLL patch updates in Wine-Staging 8.9 while when it comes to new patches, the only addition is now shipping the very latest VKD3D for Direct3D 12 over Vulkan. Rather than sticking to the released versions of VKD3D as integrated by upstream Wine, Wine-Staging now plans to pull in routine Git snapshots of the latest VKD3D development code. This should allow easier testing of Wine's VD3D code before appearing in released form.

Wine-Staging + Latest VKD3D


Speaking of VKD3D, CodeWeavers' Henri Verbeet is planning for releasing VKD3D 1.8 in just under one month. The plan is to have VKD3D 1.8 shipping on 21 June. So this Git testing of VKD3D by Wine-Staging is great timing.

Wine and Wine-Staging downloads of the new v8.9 milestone are available from WineHQ.org.
14 Comments
Related News
Wine 8.9 Released With More Wayland Bits, Mono 8.0 Upgrade
More Wine Wayland Code Has Been Merged
CodeWeavers Now Controlled By An Employee Ownership Trust
Wine-Staging 8.8 Down To Less Than 500 Patches Atop Wine
Wine 8.8 Released - Starts Working On ARM64EC Module Support
Wine 8.7 Released With Another 17 Bugs Fixed
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Has A One-Liner To Help Speed Up Linux System Resume Time
LLVM's libc Gets Much Faster memcpy For RISC-V
Intel Publishes "X86-S" Specification For 64-bit Only Architecture
Podman Desktop 1.0 Released As An Alternative To Docker Desktop
KDE Begins Laying The Groundwork For HDR Support, Wayland Color Management
Those Using The XFS File-System Will Want To Avoid Linux 6.3 For Now
Intel Arc Graphics A750/A770 Quick Linux Competition With The Radeon RX 7600
Arch Linux Completes Its Git Migration