Wine-Staging 8.9 Ships With The Very Latest VKD3D Code
Following the release of Wine 8.9 on Friday for enabling Windows games and applications to run on Linux, Wine-Staging 8.9 is now available for this more testing/development-focused flavor of Wine that more liberally picks up in-development patches.
Wine-Staging 8.9 represents just under 500 patches over upstream Wine. The 499 patch count follows a number of NTDLL patches having been upstreamed over the past two weeks for Wine 8.9.
There are a few NTDLL patch updates in Wine-Staging 8.9 while when it comes to new patches, the only addition is now shipping the very latest VKD3D for Direct3D 12 over Vulkan. Rather than sticking to the released versions of VKD3D as integrated by upstream Wine, Wine-Staging now plans to pull in routine Git snapshots of the latest VKD3D development code. This should allow easier testing of Wine's VD3D code before appearing in released form.
Speaking of VKD3D, CodeWeavers' Henri Verbeet is planning for releasing VKD3D 1.8 in just under one month. The plan is to have VKD3D 1.8 shipping on 21 June. So this Git testing of VKD3D by Wine-Staging is great timing.
Wine and Wine-Staging downloads of the new v8.9 milestone are available from WineHQ.org.
14 Comments