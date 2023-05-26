Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Wine 8.9 Released With More Wayland Bits, Mono 8.0 Upgrade
Notable with Wine 8.9 is including the third round of the Wine Wayland code. The Wine Wayland native drive to support running Windows applications directly atop Wayland rather than having to go through X11 / XWayland remains a work-in-progress but it's great to see more code being upstreamed. Hopefully by the Wine 9.0 release in early 2024 there will be solid native Wayland driver support.
Wine 8.9 also shifts to the Mono 8.0 engine and has various other changes.
- Mono engine updated to version 8.0.0.
- Completion of PE conversion in the PostScript driver.
- Doppler shift support in DirectSound.
- GdiPlus performance improvements.
- Various bug fixes.
Among the fixes in Wine 8.0 are for BC3000 being "horribly slow", Silverlight 5.x fixes, a Visio 2003 fix, and even a Wine Notpead fix for Japanese users.
Downloads and more details on the Wine 8.9 release via WineHQ.org.