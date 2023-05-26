Wine 8.9 Released With More Wayland Bits, Mono 8.0 Upgrade

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 26 May 2023 at 09:16 PM EDT.
WINE
Ahead of the US holiday weekend is the latest bi-weekly release of Wine for enjoying Windows games and applications running well on Linux and other platforms thanks to this open-source project.

Notable with Wine 8.9 is including the third round of the Wine Wayland code. The Wine Wayland native drive to support running Windows applications directly atop Wayland rather than having to go through X11 / XWayland remains a work-in-progress but it's great to see more code being upstreamed. Hopefully by the Wine 9.0 release in early 2024 there will be solid native Wayland driver support.

Wine 8.9 also shifts to the Mono 8.0 engine and has various other changes.
- Mono engine updated to version 8.0.0.
- Completion of PE conversion in the PostScript driver.
- Doppler shift support in DirectSound.
- GdiPlus performance improvements.
- Various bug fixes.

Among the fixes in Wine 8.0 are for BC3000 being "horribly slow", Silverlight 5.x fixes, a Visio 2003 fix, and even a Wine Notpead fix for Japanese users.

Downloads and more details on the Wine 8.9 release via WineHQ.org.
