Wine-Staging 8.8 Down To Less Than 500 Patches Atop Wine
Wine-Staging 8.8 isn't notable for any new additions this bi-weekly cycle but rather for more work having been upstreamed into Wine proper and now the carried patch count is below the 500 count threshold.
Wine 8.8 upstream picked up a number of previously-staged patches around NTDLL, Winemenubuilder, and other code. With those more than a dozen patches taken care of upstream, the patch count is down below 500. As of Wine-Staging 8.8, it's currently at 494 patches over vanilla Wine.
The full list of patches that were upstreamed can be found via the Wine-Staging 8.8 release announcement.