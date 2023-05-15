Wine-Staging 8.8 Down To Less Than 500 Patches Atop Wine

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 15 May 2023 at 05:48 AM EDT. 1 Comment
WINE
Building off Friday's release of Wine 8.8 is the Wine-Staging experimental/testing blend that carries hundreds of extra patches atop this open-source software for leveraging Windows games and applications on Linux and other operating systems.

Wine-Staging 8.8 isn't notable for any new additions this bi-weekly cycle but rather for more work having been upstreamed into Wine proper and now the carried patch count is below the 500 count threshold.

Wine 8.8 upstream picked up a number of previously-staged patches around NTDLL, Winemenubuilder, and other code. With those more than a dozen patches taken care of upstream, the patch count is down below 500. As of Wine-Staging 8.8, it's currently at 494 patches over vanilla Wine.

The full list of patches that were upstreamed can be found via the Wine-Staging 8.8 release announcement.
1 Comment
Related News
Wine 8.8 Released - Starts Working On ARM64EC Module Support
Wine 8.7 Released With Another 17 Bugs Fixed
Wine 8.0.1 Released With Three Dozen Bugs Fixed
Wine 8.6 Released With Bundled Musl Libc Math Library
Hangover 0.8.5 Released For Running Windows Apps/Games With Wine On AArch64/POWER
Wine-Staging 8.5 Adds Patches To Allow Diablo IV To Run Without Errors
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Asahi Linux To Users: Please Stop Using X.Org
Intel Issues New CPU Microcode Going Back To Gen8 For New, Undisclosed Security Updates
Failing A PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD In Less Than 3 Minutes Without Extra Cooling
RISC-V With Linux 6.4 Adds Hibernation / Suspend-To-Disk Support
System76 Making Progress With COSMIC Desktop - 10-bit Color Support Added, HDR Plans
Linux 6.4-rc1 Released With Intel LAM, Several New AMD Features, More Rust Code & Early Apple M2
Firefox 113 Available With Animated AV1 Image Support (AVIS)
Fedora Program Manager Laid Off As Part Of Red Hat Cuts