Wine-Staging 8.18 Brings Patch For An 8 Year Old Bug Report

Released on Friday was Wine 8.18 as the newest bi-weekly development release of this open-source software to run Windows games and applications on Linux and other platforms. Now available is Wine-Staging 8.18 as the more experimental blend of Wine that integrates just shy of 500 extra patches atop Wine.

Wine-Staging 8.18 measures in at 496 patches after a handful of patches were upstreamed in the past two weeks, one new patch added, and some alterations to existing patches. Among the updates in this version were pulling in the latest VKD3D code for Direct3D 12 implemented on the Vulkan API and updates to MSXML3 and ODBC.

The new patch this round is in the Direct3D 9 code for having D3DXLoadMeshHierarchyFromXInMemory return a dummy ID3DXAnimationController. This stems from a 2015 bug report over the game Humanity Asset crashing in Wine's D3DX9 code over the ID3DXAnimationController implementation. With Wine-Staging 8.18, the Humanity Asset 3D platformer game will hopefully stop crashing. This appears to build off the start of the code laid in the prior Wine-Staging 8.17 version.

Humanity Asset


The latest Wine and Wine-Staging releases are available from WineHQ.org.
