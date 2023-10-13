Wine 8.18 Released WIth Continued Work On Wayland Window Management

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 13 October 2023 at 07:57 PM EDT. 4 Comments
WINE
Wine 8.18 is out as the newest bi-weekly development release of this open-source program for running Windows applications and games on Linux. Wine 8.18 is another step closer to Wine 9.0 stable that is due out in early 2024.

Two weeks ago with Wine 8.17 it brought initial window management for its Wayland driver. With Wine 8.18 there is additional window management work for the Wayland driver. It's all an ongoing effort around providing native Wayland support for Windows games/apps running on Wine as an alternative to X11/XWayland. It will be interesting to see ultimately how usable and complete the Wayland driver is by the time of the Wine 9.0 stable milestone.

Wine 8.18 also has bundled the FluidSynth library for DirectMusic handling and implemented more effect support in Wine's Direct3D (D3D10) code path.
- Bundled FluidSynth library for DirectMusic.
- More window management in the Wayland driver.
- More effect support in Direct3D 10.
- Various bug fixes.

There are 44 known bug fixes in this version ranging from Unreal Tournament 2004 crash fixes to other game and application issues resolved.

The full Wine 8.18 change-log along with downloads of sources and binaries are available from WineHQ.org.
4 Comments
Related News
Hangover 8.17 Released With Updated Box64 & FEX Integration
Wine-Staging 8.17 Released With Fix For Eight Year Old Bug Report
Wine 8.17 Released With VKD3D 1.9 Upgrade, Initial Window Management For Wayland Driver
CodeWeavers Releases CrossOver 23.5 With A Focus On Boosting macOS Gaming
VKD3D 1.9 Released With HLSL Compiler Improvements, Ability To Inspect DXBC Blobs
Wine Wayland Driver Updated With Basic Window Management Capabilities
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 ISOs Recalled Due To Malicious User Translations
GNOME Merge Requests Opened That Would Drop X.Org Session Support
Valve Releases Proton 8.0-4 As A Big Improvement For Windows Gaming On Linux
Curl Preps For "Probably The Worst Curl Security Flaw In A Long Time"
OpenJDK Merges Intel's x86-simd-sort For Speeding Up Data Sorting 7~15x
Fwupd 1.9.6 Brings Linux Firmware Updating For AMD Graphics Cards
New Patches Speed-Up Linux's Accounted Kernel Memory Allocations By ~30%
Debian 12.2 Released With Various Security Fixes, AMD Inception Microcode