Wine 8.18 Released WIth Continued Work On Wayland Window Management
Two weeks ago with Wine 8.17 it brought initial window management for its Wayland driver. With Wine 8.18 there is additional window management work for the Wayland driver. It's all an ongoing effort around providing native Wayland support for Windows games/apps running on Wine as an alternative to X11/XWayland. It will be interesting to see ultimately how usable and complete the Wayland driver is by the time of the Wine 9.0 stable milestone.
Wine 8.18 also has bundled the FluidSynth library for DirectMusic handling and implemented more effect support in Wine's Direct3D (D3D10) code path.
There are 44 known bug fixes in this version ranging from Unreal Tournament 2004 crash fixes to other game and application issues resolved.
The full Wine 8.18 change-log along with downloads of sources and binaries are available from WineHQ.org.