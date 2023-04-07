Hangover 0.8.5 Released For Running Windows Apps/Games With Wine On AArch64/POWER
André Zwing on Thursday released Hangover 0.8.5 as the third alpha release of this software for running Windows x86 32/64-bit applications and Wine on other CPU architectures like AArch64 and POWER PPC64LE.
The Hangover project initially started a few years ago for getting Windows/Wine programs up on ARM64 while earlier this year the Hangover project was restarted. The restart followed upstream Wine getting their WoW64 support into good shape that eases the ambitious effort involved.
Hangover has also traditionally relied on QEMU for its processor emulation while more recently there has been work-in-progress support for the FEX emulator with an estimated 60% completion but currently not merged into the Hangover repository itself.
With Hangover 0.8.5 there has been various improvements since the prior tagged release. Hangover 0.8.5 downloads for those interested via GitHub.
