Wine 9.0-rc4 Released With More Wayland Fixes, Additional Game Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 6 January 2024 at 12:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
WINE
After no release candidate of Wine 9.0 was published last week due to the end-of-year holidays, Wine 9.0-rc4 is out as the newest test candidate for this forthcoming stable version to enjoy Windows games and applications on Linux.

Wine 9.0-rc4 has 17 known bug fixes, which include games like Need For Speed 3, Civilization 4, Bejeweled 3, and others. There are also some app fixes like Git-Gui crashing on start, Winedbg debugger issues, and more.

As has also been common with the Wine Wayland driver being one of the exciting new additions for this year's Wine stable release, there are more Wayland driver fixes. Wine 9.0-rc4 fixes Wayland driver issues around Sway full-screen games not running on full-screen and monitor DPI issues have also been resolved.

Wine logo


Downloads and more details on the 17 fixes for Wine 9.0-rc4 via WineHQ.org. Wine 9.0 stable should debut within the next few weeks as this year's major stable release of this important Linux desktop software.
Add A Comment
Related News
Wine Developers Working To Get 1997 Era "Nuclear Strike" Game Working On Linux In 2024
Wine 9.0-rc3 Released With 35 Fixes In Total, Some Wayland Driver Fixes
Wine 9.0-rc2 Released With 33 More Fixes - Including Wine Wayland Fixes
Wine 9.0-rc1 Released With Upgraded VKD3D, Wine Wayland Improvements
Wine Wayland Driver Lands Mouselook Support, Relative Cursor Motion
Wine Wayland Driver's Vulkan Support Is Now Usable
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Proposes An FPGA Subsystem User-Space Interface For Linux
GNU Boot Drops Some Motherboards & CPU Code After Discovering Non-Free Bits
Valve's Linux Contributions, Wayland & Open-Source NVIDIA Milestones Topped 2023
Fedora 40 Looks To Provide Optimized x86_64 Binaries For Different HWCAPs
Wayland Enjoyed Many Successes In 2023
Gentoo Ends Out 2023 By Offering Up Binary Packages For Direct Installation
Zhaoxin Preparing Preferred Core Support For Their CPUs On Linux
Ubuntu Looking At Discontinuing Its Source ISOs