Wine 9.0-rc4 Released With More Wayland Fixes, Additional Game Fixes
After no release candidate of Wine 9.0 was published last week due to the end-of-year holidays, Wine 9.0-rc4 is out as the newest test candidate for this forthcoming stable version to enjoy Windows games and applications on Linux.
Wine 9.0-rc4 has 17 known bug fixes, which include games like Need For Speed 3, Civilization 4, Bejeweled 3, and others. There are also some app fixes like Git-Gui crashing on start, Winedbg debugger issues, and more.
As has also been common with the Wine Wayland driver being one of the exciting new additions for this year's Wine stable release, there are more Wayland driver fixes. Wine 9.0-rc4 fixes Wayland driver issues around Sway full-screen games not running on full-screen and monitor DPI issues have also been resolved.
Downloads and more details on the 17 fixes for Wine 9.0-rc4 via WineHQ.org. Wine 9.0 stable should debut within the next few weeks as this year's major stable release of this important Linux desktop software.
