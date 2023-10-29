Wine 8.19 Released With Updated Mono, More DirectMusic Code

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 29 October 2023 at 01:23 PM EDT. 3 Comments
WINE
It's slightly off its usual Friday release target, but Wine 8.19 was released today as the newest bi-weekly unstable release of this open-source software to enjoy Windows games and applications under Linux.

Wine 8.19 pulls in the latest Mono engine to now be based against Mono 8.1. Wine 8.19 also continues working on its DirectMusic API implementation. But that's it in terms of the major changes of this bi-weekly Wine update.

Wine 8.19 is quite heavy on the fixes side with 44 known bug fixes. There are fixes for games like Neverwinter Nights 2, Serious Sam: The Random Encounter, Airport Mania, Unreal II The Awakening, and Myst V. There is also fixes for Microsoft Word 2007 and other common Direct3D fixes.

More details on today's Wine 8.19 release via WineHQ.org.
