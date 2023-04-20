Wine 8.0.1 Released With Three Dozen Bugs Fixed

Building off the Wine 8.0 stable release from January, out today is Wine 8.0.1 as the first maintenance point release to this open-source software for enjoying Windows games and applications under Linux, Chrome OS, macOS, and other platforms.

Wine 8.0.1 is strictly about translation updates and bug fixes for the Wine stable series. There are 36 known bug fixes in this release fixing things like macOS 13.3 support on Apple Silicon, a number of VBScript issues resolved, Nethack crash fies, Chromium sandbox problems resolved, and some game issues also taken care of in this version.

Downloads and more details on today's Wine 8.0.1 point release via WineHQ.org.

Wine 8.0.1 comes just a few days after Valve released Proton 8.0 as their downstream of Wine 8.0 that powers Steam Play for enjoying thousands of Windows games on Linux with Steam. The Wine 8.x bi-weekly development releases meanwhile continue and will culminate with the Wine 9.0 stable release in early 2024.
