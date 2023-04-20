Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Wine 8.0.1 Released With Three Dozen Bugs Fixed
Wine 8.0.1 is strictly about translation updates and bug fixes for the Wine stable series. There are 36 known bug fixes in this release fixing things like macOS 13.3 support on Apple Silicon, a number of VBScript issues resolved, Nethack crash fies, Chromium sandbox problems resolved, and some game issues also taken care of in this version.
Downloads and more details on today's Wine 8.0.1 point release via WineHQ.org.
Wine 8.0.1 comes just a few days after Valve released Proton 8.0 as their downstream of Wine 8.0 that powers Steam Play for enjoying thousands of Windows games on Linux with Steam. The Wine 8.x bi-weekly development releases meanwhile continue and will culminate with the Wine 9.0 stable release in early 2024.