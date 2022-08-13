Wine 7.15 Adds RSA Encryption, Direct2D Command Lists
Wine 7.15 is out a day late as the newest development snapshot of this open-source software for enjoying Windows games and applications on Linux and other platforms. Wine is also what serves as the base for Valve's Proton that powers Steam Play.
With Wine 7.15 there is RSA encryption support added, command lists are finally implemented in Direct2D, initial WoW64 thunking in WIN32U, optional support for colors in the test output, and bug fixes.
- Command lists in Direct2D.
- RSA encryption.
- Initial Wow64 thunking in WIN32U.
- Optional support for colors in test output.
- Various bug fixes.
There are 22 known bug fixes in Wine 7.15 affecting software like WinSCP, Gridrunner Revolution, Persona 4 Golden, Sforzando, and other programs.
More details on the Wine 7.15 release via WineHQ.org.
