Wine 7.15 Adds RSA Encryption, Direct2D Command Lists

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 13 August 2022 at 04:10 PM EDT. 1 Comment
WINE --
Wine 7.15 is out a day late as the newest development snapshot of this open-source software for enjoying Windows games and applications on Linux and other platforms. Wine is also what serves as the base for Valve's Proton that powers Steam Play.

With Wine 7.15 there is RSA encryption support added, command lists are finally implemented in Direct2D, initial WoW64 thunking in WIN32U, optional support for colors in the test output, and bug fixes.
- Command lists in Direct2D.
- RSA encryption.
- Initial Wow64 thunking in WIN32U.
- Optional support for colors in test output.
- Various bug fixes.

There are 22 known bug fixes in Wine 7.15 affecting software like WinSCP, Gridrunner Revolution, Persona 4 Golden, Sforzando, and other programs.

More details on the Wine 7.15 release via WineHQ.org.
1 Comment
Related News
Wine 7.14 Released With More Improvements, 19 Bug Fixes
Wine 7.13 Converts Its USB Driver To PE Format, Brings Theming Improvements
Wine 7.12 Released With Theming For Qt5 Apps, VKD3D v1.4
VKD3D 1.4 Released With More Direct3D 12 Features Supported, Better HLSL Compiler
Wine 7.11 Released With Zero-Copy Support For GStreamer
GitLab Now The Main Development Platform For Wine
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Publishes 73k Lines Worth Of 3D Header Files For Fermi Through Ampere GPUs
DreamWorks Animation To Open-Source MoonRay Renderer
AMD Details "SQUIP" Side Channel Vulnerability For Zen's Execution Unit Scheduler
BUS1 Working On "r-linux" - A Rust Capability-Based Linux Runtime
AMD "Automatic Mode Transition" Comes For Lenovo ThinkPad Laptops With Linux 6.0
Linux 6.0 SMB3 Client Code Brings Multi-Channel Performance Improvement
Rust For Linux Kernel v9 Patches Trim Things Down Greatly For Easier Upstreaming
Asahi Linux May Pursue Writing Apple Silicon GPU Driver In Rust