Vulkan 1.3.254 Published With Another Extension Drafted By Valve

Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 16 June 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT. 2 Comments
The Vulkan API v1.3.254 specification update was published today with just a few fixes/clarifications to the documentation but also two new extensions.

The notable new extension with Vulkan 1.3.254 is VK_EXT_depth_bias_control, which was started by Joshua Ashton who is known for his work on DXVK and VKD3D-Proton at Valve. This extension also saw contributions from other Valve open-source folks like Hans-Kristian Arntzen with VKD3D-Proton and Mike Blumenkrantz with Zink plus Georg Lehmann. VK_EXT_depth_bias_control also saw input from developers at NVIDIA, AMD, Intel, Arm, and Google.

Valve HQ


VK_EXT_depth_bias_control allows for easily setting -- and the ability to dynamically adjust -- the scaling and representation of the depth bias for a pipeline.

Opened a few minutes ago already is this Mesa merge request wiring up VK_EXT_depth_bias_control to the RADV driver. That implementation was written by Valve's Samuel Pitoiset.

The other new extension in this week's Vulkan spec update is VK_QNX_external_memory_screen_buffer as part of the Vulkan support on BlackBerry's QNX.

The changes in this week's Vulkan spec update can be found on GitHub.
