Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Vulkan 1.3.254 Published With Another Extension Drafted By Valve
The notable new extension with Vulkan 1.3.254 is VK_EXT_depth_bias_control, which was started by Joshua Ashton who is known for his work on DXVK and VKD3D-Proton at Valve. This extension also saw contributions from other Valve open-source folks like Hans-Kristian Arntzen with VKD3D-Proton and Mike Blumenkrantz with Zink plus Georg Lehmann. VK_EXT_depth_bias_control also saw input from developers at NVIDIA, AMD, Intel, Arm, and Google.
VK_EXT_depth_bias_control allows for easily setting -- and the ability to dynamically adjust -- the scaling and representation of the depth bias for a pipeline.
Opened a few minutes ago already is this Mesa merge request wiring up VK_EXT_depth_bias_control to the RADV driver. That implementation was written by Valve's Samuel Pitoiset.
The other new extension in this week's Vulkan spec update is VK_QNX_external_memory_screen_buffer as part of the Vulkan support on BlackBerry's QNX.
The changes in this week's Vulkan spec update can be found on GitHub.