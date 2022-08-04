Vulkan 1.3.224 Introduces Another New Extension To Help Valve's Steam Play

Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 4 August 2022 at 05:04 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
Vulkan 1.3.224 was released earlier today and with this spec update comes VK_EXT_attachment_feedback_loop_layout as another extension started by Valve developers and will help their Steam Play (Proton) efforts.

VK_EXT_attachment_feedback_loop_layout was started by well known Valve DXVK/VKD3D-Proton contributor Joshua Ashton before folks from Collabora, Google, Igalia, Samsung, and Arm became involved and hence being promoted to an "EXT" multi-vendor extension.

The VK_EXT_attachment_feedback_loop_layout extension adds a new image layout that lets applications have an image layout in which they are able to both render to and sample/fetch from the same sub-resources of an image in a given render pass. This extension has been in the works going back to the end of last year and presumably will find use within DXVK / VKD3D-Proton for bettering the Direct3D over Vulkan implementations.


Valve continues contributing a lot to upstream Vulkan to enhance the graphics ecosystem for Linux gaming and being able to better enjoy Windows games on Linux.


In addition to VK_EXT_attachment_feedback_loop_layout, today's Vulkan 1.3.224 update also adds VK_SEC_amigo_profiling. The VK_SEC_amigo_profiling extension is an internal extension for use within Google's ANGLE and is not otherwise documented for usage elsewhere.

These new extensions in Vulkan 1.3.224 and the various fixes making up this week's Vulkan spec update can be found via Vulkan-Docs.
Add A Comment
Related News
Qualcomm Working On Vulkan Image Processing With New v1.3.222 Extensions
Vulkan 1.3.221 Released With VK_EXT_pipeline_robustness
DXVK 1.10.2 Released With Many Game Fixes, Performance Optimizations
Vulkan 1.3.219 Released With Two New Extensions
Raspberry Pi's V3DV Driver Nearly Across The Finish Line For Vulkan 1.2
Vulkan 1.3.217 Adds Extension To Interact With Apple Metal Objects
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.19 Released - Linus Torvalds Released It From An Apple Silicon MacBook
GNOME To Warn Users If Secure Boot Disabled, Preparing Other Firmware Security Help
Increased Use Of Windows BitLocker Is Causing Headaches For Linux Dual Booting
Lenovo Expects 30+ Platforms With Linux Support This Year, Both AMD & Intel Systems
AMD Announces Radeon Raytracing Analyzer
Linux 5.19 Features Many Intel & AMD Improvements, New Hardware Preparations
Rust Code For The Linux Kernel Updated With More Features Implemented
Linux 5.20 To Support The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen3, ThinkPad X13s Arm Laptop