Vulkan 1.3.224 Introduces Another New Extension To Help Valve's Steam Play

Vulkan 1.3.224 was released earlier today and with this spec update comes VK_EXT_attachment_feedback_loop_layout as another extension started by Valve developers and will help their Steam Play (Proton) efforts.VK_EXT_attachment_feedback_loop_layout was started by well known Valve DXVK/VKD3D-Proton contributor Joshua Ashton before folks from Collabora, Google, Igalia, Samsung, and Arm became involved and hence being promoted to an "EXT" multi-vendor extension.The VK_EXT_attachment_feedback_loop_layout extension adds a new image layout that lets applications have an image layout in which they are able to both render to and sample/fetch from the same sub-resources of an image in a given render pass. This extension has been in the works going back to the end of last year and presumably will find use within DXVK / VKD3D-Proton for bettering the Direct3D over Vulkan implementations.



Valve continues contributing a lot to upstream Vulkan to enhance the graphics ecosystem for Linux gaming and being able to better enjoy Windows games on Linux.