Reverse-Engineered NPU Driver Tantalizingly Close To Proprietary Driver Performance

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 26 February 2024 at 04:00 AM EST. 1 Comment
MESA
When it comes to neural processing unit NPU/AI accelerators for Linux there is open-source options with the likes most notably of Intel-owned Habana Labs leading the way, Intel's iVPU driver for the NPU found within Meteor Lake SoCs, AMD recently posting a Ryzen AI Linux driver, etc. When it comes to reverse-engineered efforts, the Etnaviv project has expanded its scopes from just Vivante graphics IP to also embracing the Vivante NPU IP for running workloads like TensorFlow Lite. With the latest open-source achievements, the Etnaviv NPU performance is coming incredibly close to the proprietary and official driver.

Tomeu Vizoso continues leading the charge on Etnaviv NPU open-source driver enablement. He's got the new Teflon framework merged for Mesa 24.1 for expanding Mesa's scope to NPUs. And after having all the initial bases covered has turned to further boosting the performance to make it competitive to the proprietary driver's performance.

In a new blog post he outlines making the open-source driver's performance even faster thanks to more convolutions and enabling image caching.

For comparing the progress on the Etnaviv driver and then finally the proprietary driver performance, Vizoso shared this graphic:

Etnaviv NPU performance


He also noted in his latest blog post:
"At this point I am pretty confident that we can get quite close to the performance of the proprietary driver without much additional work, as a few major performance features remain to be implemented, and I know that I still need to give a pass at tuning some of the previous performance work.

But after getting the input tensor caching finished and before I move to any other improvements, I think I will invest some time in adding some profiling facilities so I can better direct the efforts and get the best returns."

Another nice achievement for Mesa and the broader open-source world.
1 Comment
Related News
Mesa OpenGL Threading Work Sees Much Reduced Memory Footprint For OpenGL Calls
Open-Source NVIDIA Vulkan Driver "NVK" Lands Improvements For ReBAR
Mesa 24.1 Now Builds Zink By Default, Also Building D3D12 Driver By Default On Windows
Mesa Looks At Making The Zink Driver Build By Default
Open-Source NVIDIA Driver Moving To NVK + Zink For OpenGL On Newer GPUs
Mesa 24.0.1 Released With Various Graphics Driver Fixes
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Prepares For Rust 1.77 Upgrade
Valve Makes All Steam Audio SDK Source Code Available Under Apache 2.0 License
X.Org Server Clears Out Remnants For Supporting Old Compilers
Open-Source NVIDIA Driver Moving To NVK + Zink For OpenGL On Newer GPUs
Fedora COSMIC Desktop Spin Being Considered
Linux Developers To Meet Again To Work On HDR, Color Management & VRR
Windows NT Synchronization Primitive Driver Updated For The Linux Kernel
Linux 6.9 Adding AMD MI300 Row Retirement Support For Problematic HBM Memory