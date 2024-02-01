Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Etnaviv NPU Driver Further Boosts Performance, Striking Closer To The Proprietary Driver
Vizoso recently took to adding weight compression support to the driver so that consecutive zeroes within weight buffers can be compressed. With this compression support the MobileNetV1 performance improved from 15.7 to 9.9 ms and SSDLIte MobileDet went from 56.1 to 32.7 ms.
This slide from Tomeu Vizoso shows how the Etnaviv open-source NPU driver is closing in on the official proprietary driver:
It will be interesting to see if/when the Etnaviv driver can meet or exceed the performance of the proprietary driver. Vizoso is currently debating what to pursue next whether expanding the SoC support, working more on performance, or starting an entirely new driver for some other hardware. More details on this effort via Vizoso's blog.