Vcc Announced As The Vulkan Clang Compiler

Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 10 January 2024 at 05:31 AM EST. Add A Comment
VULKAN
Coming out of Saarland University is Vcc, the Vulkan Clang Compiler. Vcc provides an "honest attempt to bring the entire C/C++ language family to Vulkan" as an interesting new compiler.

This Clang-based Vulkan compiler makes it possible to use physical pointers, generic pointers, real function calls, control flow, and more within Vulkan shaders. Vcc intends to support every legal use of these constructs per C/C++ language standards. Vcc leverages the Shady project as an IR and compiler for extending the SPIR-V intermediate representation.

Vcc logo


More details on the Vulkan Clang Compiler, which is still considered in its early stages of development, via this blog post and the new Vcc project site. It will be very interesting to see where Vcc ends up and what new avenues it opens for Vulkan and GPU computing.
