Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Vcc Announced As The Vulkan Clang Compiler
This Clang-based Vulkan compiler makes it possible to use physical pointers, generic pointers, real function calls, control flow, and more within Vulkan shaders. Vcc intends to support every legal use of these constructs per C/C++ language standards. Vcc leverages the Shady project as an IR and compiler for extending the SPIR-V intermediate representation.
More details on the Vulkan Clang Compiler, which is still considered in its early stages of development, via this blog post and the new Vcc project site. It will be very interesting to see where Vcc ends up and what new avenues it opens for Vulkan and GPU computing.