Vanilla OS 2 Released With Hybrid Debian Base, Improved Multi-GPU Support
Vanilla OS 2 debuted on Sunday as a major release to this Linux distribution now built atop a Debian base for this distro that started out being an immutable and atomic version of Ubuntu. Vanilla OS 2 besides switching its packaging base has pulled in the GNOME 46 desktop, the Linux 6.9 kernel, and made a slew of other enhancements to polish its desktop experience while offering a great and secure platform.
Vanilla OS 2 is built atop a "hybrid Debian base" consisting of packages from Debian Sid as well as Vib modules. Vanilla OS 2 also features a complete rewrite of its OCI image handling for more reliable updates and enhanced atomic transactions, LVM thin provisioning is now utilized, PolKit policies to replace sudo for privileged operations, Apx improvements, PRIME profiles for better multi-GPU handling, and a lot of other work on the desktop side.
For those wanting to try out Vanilla OS 2 as one of the more innovative and original independent Linux distributions out there, visit VanillaOS.org for downloads and to learn more about this Vanilla OS 2 update.
