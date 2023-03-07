Vanilla OS 2.0 Shifting From Ubuntu Base To Debian Sid

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 8 March 2023 at 06:39 AM EST. 12 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
One of the newer Linux distributions that has been making waves is Vanilla OS as an immutable and atomic version of Ubuntu Linux that aims to provide a pleasant Linux desktop experience, close to upstream, and is augmented by the growing selection of Flatpak packages. Now though the project has decided to move from Ubuntu Linux as its base over to Debian Sid.

Vanilla OS had been Ubuntu based on the basis of:
"Vanilla OS aims to be a stable and compatible distribution. Ubuntu is a distribution that respects both of these canons, being updated with strict control, without having to give up functionality and security."

But now with the in-development Vanilla OS 2.0, they determined Debian Sid is a better base for their desktop Linux distribution. They are shifting to Debian Sid on the basis that it's closer to a "vanilla" experience than Ubuntu, there is no strong opinion on application distribution where as Ubuntu prefers Snap, flexibility in releasing updates, and familiarity with Debian and DEB packages.

Vanilla OS desktop
Vanilla OS 22.10


More details on planning around Vanilla OS 2.0 via vanillaOS.org.
12 Comments
Related News
Armbian 23.02 ARM/RISC-V OS Released With Linux 6.1 LTS Kernel
Gentoo Had A Busy 2022 With A Weekly LiveGUI ISO, Gpkg Binary Packages For Portage
A Non-GNU Linux Distribution Built With LLVM & BSD Software Aims For Alpha Next Month
RustyHermit Delivers A Rust-Based, Modular Unikernel For MicroVMs
Genode OS Framework In 2023 Aims For Rust Apps, Intel P / E Core Handling, Mobile OS
CentOS Automotive SIG Making Progress On Linux For Cars With AutoSD
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Preparing "openSIL" For Open-Source Silicon Initialization With Coreboot
GNOME Shell & Mutter Complete Their Migration Away From GTK3
Linux 6.3 Adds Thunderbolt/USB4 DisplayPort Bandwidth Allocation Mode
Intel Continues With More Big-Time Optimizations To The Linux Kernel
Godot 4.0 Stable Released As Major Step Forward For Open-Source Game Engines
Linux 6.3 Drops Support For The Intel ICC Compiler
Steam On Linux Marketshare Percentage Dipped In February
Linux 6.3 Improvements Yield Better Chances Of Successfully Compiling The Kernel With ~32GB RAM