Vanilla OS 2.0 Shifting From Ubuntu Base To Debian Sid

"Vanilla OS aims to be a stable and compatible distribution. Ubuntu is a distribution that respects both of these canons, being updated with strict control, without having to give up functionality and security."

One of the newer Linux distributions that has been making waves is Vanilla OS as an immutable and atomic version of Ubuntu Linux that aims to provide a pleasant Linux desktop experience, close to upstream, and is augmented by the growing selection of Flatpak packages. Now though the project has decided to move from Ubuntu Linux as its base over to Debian Sid.Vanilla OS had been Ubuntu based on the basis of:But now with the in-development Vanilla OS 2.0, they determined Debian Sid is a better base for their desktop Linux distribution. They are shifting to Debian Sid on the basis that it's closer to a "vanilla" experience than Ubuntu, there is no strong opinion on application distribution where as Ubuntu prefers Snap, flexibility in releasing updates, and familiarity with Debian and DEB packages.



Vanilla OS 22.10