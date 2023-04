Valve Lands Another Radeon Vulkan Performance Optimization For An "Upcoming Game"

"This can be really noticeable for the BeginQuery/Draw/EndQuery pattern. It seems to improve a depth-only pass by +35% in one upcoming game because this removes a bunch of context rolls."

Yesterday just hours after writing about a RADV optimization by Valve for an "upcoming game" to nearly match the performance they see under Windows, another performance improvement for an "upcoming game" has been merged.Hitting Mesa 23.2-devel yesterday following that earlier article about a Valve optimization for an upcoming Steam game, another patch landed. With radv: track DB_COUNT_CONTROL changes to avoid context rolls , longtime RADV developer Samuel Pitoiset at Valve noted:Given the timing, presumably this "upcoming game" that Valve is optimizing for is the same as the prior commit on Thursday. Samuel added in the MR , "Hans-Kristian confirmed that this specific pass no longer have any context rolls. We did compare against native." With Hans-Kristian Arntzen being the lead VKD3D-Proton developer.These optimizations will be found in Mesa 23.2 that will be out as stable around August.

Great seeing this optimization work by Valve for ensuring a great launch-day Linux gaming experience for whatever this title ends up being and even if it's within Steam Play for enjoying Windows games on Linux.