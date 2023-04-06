VVenC 1.8 Released For Speeding Up Open-Source H.266/VVC Encoding

6 April 2023
VVenC is an open-source project from the Fraunhofer Institute for providing H.266/VVC video encode/decode capabilities. Out today is VVenC 1.8 with the latest enhancements for speeding up CPU-based H.266 video coding.

This easy-to-use VVC/H.266 encoder that is available under the BSD 3-Clause Clear License has received a new set of performance optimizations with version 1.8. The VVenC 1.7 release is around 15% faster for its "faster" encoding preset, around 5% faster for the "slower" preset, and around 10% faster for the other convenient presets. The new release also brings improved error messages, temporal ALF APS prediction to help close the efficient gap between single and multi-threaded operation, usability improvements, and various fixes.

VVC logo


The main area of excitement with this update is the improved performance, which still is a ways behind the fastest AV1, VP9, and H.265 CPU-based encoders. Downloads and more details on VVenC 1.8 via GitHub.
