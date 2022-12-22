VP9 & AV1 Vulkan Video Extensions Expected Next Year

Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 22 December 2022 at 06:09 AM EST. 10 Comments
VULKAN --
While this week saw the ratification of the Vulkan Video 1.0 extensions in stable form after being out as provisional extensions since early 2021, one of the sad aspects of it is still lacking support for the popular royalty-free VP9 and AV1 codecs. Fortunately, at least, it's been re-affirmed for VP9/AV1 support in 2023.

The Vulkan Video extensions have been focused on H.264 and H.265/HEVC to this point even with modern Intel / AMD / NVIDIA GPUs supporting VP9 and AV1. Vulkan working group members have indicated they are working on VP9/AV1 extensions but seemingly hasn't been a priority.


Yesterday it was reaffirmed though that Vulkan Video support for VP9 and AV1 can be expected in 2023. Ahmed Abdelkhalek of AMD commented on the open Vulkan ticket around the Vulkan Video extensions:
"VP9 decode and AV1 decode/encode are definitely on our list for 2023. With the core extensions in place, releasing these should be a lot quicker. We apologize for the delay!"

Hopefully it won't be too far into 2023 before seeing especially the AV1 encode and decode extensions. At least by then hopefully there will be more robust Vulkan Video driver support (namely with the Intel ANV and Radeon RADV out-of-tree driver work) and also seeing more application ecosystem support around this Vulkan video encode/decode interface.
10 Comments
Related News
Vulkan Video 1.0 Extensions Published As Part Of Vulkan 1.3.238
Vulkan 1.3.237 Released With Two New Extensions
Vulkan 1.3.235 Released With New VK_EXT_descriptor_buffer Extension
More Development Activity Ticking Up Around Vulkan For Blender
Vulkan 1.3.233 Released With Three New NVIDIA Extensions
VKD3D-Proton 2.7 Released With Eight Months Worth Of Changes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Bashes Intel's LAM - Rejected For Linux 6.2
Linux 6.2 Speeds Up A Function By 715x - kallsyms_lookup_name()
New Patches Aim To Boost Linux 9p Performance By ~10x
Microsoft Begins Providing DirectX Shader Compiler Linux Binaries
Apache SpamAssassin 4.0 Released With Many Improvements For Fighting Spam
KDE Plasma 5.27 To Provide Better Multi-Monitor Support
Xfce 4.18 Released - Much Improved File Manager, Better HiDPI, Adaptive Vsync With GLX
Debian 11.6 Released For The Latest "Bullseye" Packages