VP9/AV1 Simulcast Support For WebRTC Coming In Chrome 113
VP8 and H.264 have long been supported as part of WebRTC simulcast in the Chrome web browser while with the upcoming Chrome 113 release, VP9 and AV1 simulcast support is being enabled.
VP9/AV1 simulcast is being supported if specifying the scalabilityMode and scaleResolutionDownBy attributes. Follow-on releases to Chrome 113 will experiment with different bitrate allocation strategies for VP9/AV1 simulcasting. If the scalabilityMode and scaleResolutionDownBy attributes are not specified, the "legacy" VP8/H264 modes will be used only.
More details on this AV1/VP9 simulcast support coming to Google's Chrome/Chromium web browser via this WebRTC discussion post.
Google has a simulcast WebRTC sandbox page for testing.
