VMware & QXL X.Org Video Drivers See New Updates After Several Years
Today's xf86-video-vmware 13.4 release is the first VMware DDX driver update in four years for this X.Org driver that is used by guests of VMware virtual machines. Peter released a new version since the prior release was no longer building against current X.Org Servers... So time for an overdue release. This new xf86-video-vmware 13.4 release does work with current X.Org Servers as well as fixing some memory leaks and various other minor fixes.
See the release announcement for more details if you make use of VMware virtualization and use this xf86-video-vmware DDX for X.Org video support within those VMs.
Peter Hutterer also released xf86-video-qxl 0.1.6. This is the QXL virtual GPU video driver used by Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization and SPICE. Today's xf86-video-qxl update is the first new release in about six years for the driver. This new xf86-video-qxl 0.1.6 release works with the current X.Org Server, has various Xspice fixes, and various other smaller fixes throughout.
Now we'll see how many more years until these DDX drivers are next updated with many X.Org components these days going 5~10 years between releases.