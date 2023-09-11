Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
VKD3D-Proton 2.10 Released With More Performance Improvements, Game/Driver Workarounds
VKD3D-Proton 2.10 adds support for using NVIDIA's NV_memory_decompression extension to implement Microsoft DirectStorage GPU-accelerated GDeflate compression support. There is also a fallback shader-based implementation that works for the Radeon RADV driver.
VKD3D-Proton 2.10 also supports using NV_device_generated_commands_compute to make for more efficient GPU compute with the DGC extension. Today's VKD3D-Proton 2.10 update also has Shader Model 6.7 support, support for various new Vulkan extensions, batch acceleration structure builds, and other performance work.
As with most VKD3D-Proton releases, there is also a number of bug fixes and game specific workarounds. Among the fixes this round are for Age of Wonders 4, Halo Infinite, Street Fighter 6, Unreal Engine 5 games, and more.
VKD3D-Proton now using batch acceleration structure builds should provide for very nice speed-ups at least for RADV ray-tracing. The release notes mention it "massively improves build performance" for at least the RADV driver. Previously was this Mesa merge proposal for RADV to batch acceleration structure builds in the driver before it was decided instead to just build the functionality into VKD3D-Proton itself.
More details on the many changes to find with VKD3D-Proton 2.10 via GitHub. A new Proton release will presumably be rolling out soon on Steam for having these latest improvements in Steam Play, which is quite likely given that DXVK 2.3 and DXVK-NVAPI 0.6.4 also released in recent days.