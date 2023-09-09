DXVK-NVAPI 0.6.4 Implements HDR Support Via DXVK

A new version of DXVK-NVAPI is now available, the NVIDIA public NVAPI interface implemented atop DXVK for use by Direct3D games running on Valve's Steam Play (Proton). DXVK-NVAPI allows for NVIDIA DLSS for Vulkan / D3D11 / D3D12, NVIDIA Reflex support, PhysX, and other NVIDIA features to be enabled for popular Windows games running on Linux.

With today's DXVK-NVAPI 0.6.4 release there is now High Dynamic Range (HDR) support by forwarding the respective calls into DXVK when running with DXVK 2.3 or newer. This HDR support though doesn't work with NVIDIA graphics but rather a patched AMD system and also needing to be with the Gamescope compositor for now.

DXVK-NVAPI 0.6.4


The DXVK-NVAPI 0.6.4 release will also now initialize NVAPI when the "DXVK_ENABLE_NVAPI=1" environment variable is set regardless of the reported PCI vendor ID. There is also updating against the NVAPI and NVML NVIDIA header files against their R535 driver stream. There is also closer matching of the reported CUDA capabilities under Windows to fix a crash for Call of Duty: Ghosts.

For those building DXVK-NVAPI from source, the new v0.6.4 release can be downloaded from GitHub.
