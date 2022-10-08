VA-API Library 2.16 Released With Various Improvements
Intel engineers have released libva 2.16 as the newest feature update to this open-source VA-API common library used for video acceleration by many drivers and multimedia applications.
The libva library is the reference implementation for the Video Acceleration API (VA-API) and interfacing with the various hardware-specific VA-API driver implementation back-ends.
With liba 2.16 there is continuous integration (CI) updates, Meson build system improvements, simplifying the mapping table for the DRM and X11 code, various Android changes, tracing updates, and a variety of other maintenance items.
Those wishing to learn more about the VA-API library 2.16 release or to build it from source, visit Intel's libva GitHub repository site.
Intel's newest Arc Graphics hardware continues to support both VA-API and the oneVPL library as part of oneAPI, complete with AV1 encode acceleration and other formats.
