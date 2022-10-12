Unigine 2.16 Released With Experimental Vulkan Support
The Unigine game and simulation 3D engine has released version 2.16 and with this update finally comes the much anticipated Vulkan and Direct3D 12 graphics API support.
On Linux the Unigine engine has long been stuck to using its OpenGL renderer that is visually impressive but has begun to show its age. With Unigine 2.16 there is now experimental support for rendering using the Vulkan API as well as Direct3D 12 for use on Microsoft Windows.
Unigine Corp attributed the delays in Vulkan and DX12 support to low quality drivers and poor vendor support. The Unigine developers are reporting 100~200% boosts to CPU performance and up to a 30% boost for GPU performance.
Unigine Corp did show off Vulkan rendering with their Superposition tech demo / benchmark, so hopefully they will publicly release a new version of their Superposition benchmark or other tech demo with this Vulkan/DX12 support soon.
More details on the Vulkan support with Unigine 2.16 can be found via Unigine.com.
